Alberta premier apologizes for comments linking COVID vaccinated to Nazi followers
United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith apologized Monday after a 2021 video surfaced of her saying she wouldn't wear a Remembrance Day poppy while comparing those who got the COVID-19 vaccine to followers of Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany.
Alberta's election is set for May 29.
Smith, in a statement, said while the comment was made during her previous career as a journalist and pundit, any comparisons involving the horrors of the Nazi regime are offside.
"As everyone knows, I was against the use of vaccine mandates during COVID," Smith said in the statement from her campaign.
"However, the horrors of the Holocaust are without precedent."
She said in the statement that no one should minimize the suffering under Hitler or the sacrifice of veterans.
"I have always been and remain a friend to the Jewish community, Israel and our veterans, and I apologize for any offensive language used regarding this issue made while on talk radio or podcasts during my previous career," the statement read.
"COVID was a divisive and painful period for so many, including myself, but is thankfully now over. I would hope we can all move on to talk about issues that currently matter to Albertans and their families."
Since becoming premier in October, Smith has been dogged by past statements, including saying people are responsible for contracting their own early-stage cancer and that the COVID unvaccinated have faced the most discrimination of any group she has seen in her lifetime.
Smith's comments from a Nov. 10, 2021, interview on social media resurfaced over the weekend. In it, Smith points out she is not wearing a poppy because of the actions of politicians during the pandemic.
"They ruined it for me this year _ the political leaders standing on their soapbox ? pretending they understand the sacrifice and not understanding that their actions are exactly the actions that our brave men and women in uniform are fighting against," Smith said in the video.
Smith then moves on to compare those who received COVID vaccinations to those in Hitler's Germany who "succumbed to the charms of a tyrant, somebody telling them that they have all the answers."
Of the pandemic vaccinated, she says, "We have 75 per cent of the public who say, `Not only hit me, but hit me harder, and keep me away from those dirty unvaxxed.'
"We're already hearing about people being denied treatment for not being vaccinated, being taken off the organ donor list. What are we becoming?
"It is diabolical."
Smith also faced questions Monday for a second video that surfaced from a speech she gave to party members at a Calgary rally Saturday in which she tips off her supporters that her government was set to announce the province would declare a state of emergency due to wildfires that have forced thousands to flee their homes.
Such a declaration allows the province to access additional funding and resources.
"I have to head off to have a press conference to declare our state of emergency," Smith is seen telling supporters on the video, obtained by The Canadian Press.
"You guys are the first to hear about it, so you got a little bit of inside information."
Colin Aitchison, a spokesman for Smith in her role as premier, declined to answer an emailed question on why Smith felt it was appropriate to make the announcement to supporters before telling the public at large.
"The decision was made by the Emergency Management Cabinet Committee prior to the press conference," said Aitchison.
"Prior to the press conference, we also notified the NDP of the decision."
Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley, speaking to reporters in Calgary, said once cabinet makes a decision, the premier can disclose it when and how she wants.
"This is more about the judgment that she is demonstrating by choosing to share it with a bunch of campaign supporters before she shares it with those Albertans who are so deeply impacted by this crisis."
Notley called the Nazi comments "utterly horrifying."
"What we have here is a premier who is looking at over 75 per cent of Albertans who stepped up, who followed the (COVID) science and respected the requests that were made by public health officials to protect themselves, their neighbours and Alberta's most vulnerable citizens and everybody who needed our hospitals _ and she's comparing those Albertans, 75 per cent of them, to the architects of an anti-Semitic genocide.
"Albertans, you deserve better. You deserve so much better."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2023.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 'Persona non grata:' Canada expelling Chinese diplomat after threats to Conservative MP
The Liberal government is expelling Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei, whom Canada's spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.
Air quality advisories in western Canada due to fires, as East Coast braces for May snowstorm
Canadians countrywide are experiencing drastically different weather this week, as some cope with wildfires while others contend with flooding and a snowstorm.
Meta has team working to block news on Facebook, Instagram from Canadian users
Tech giant Meta has learned from the mistakes it made blocking online news from Facebook in Australia, when it accidentally limited access to emergency services pages, a company representative said Monday.
Ontario driver charged for using licence plate-concealing technology
A driver in Ontario has been charged after police discovered a device on their vehicle that conceals the vehicle's licence plate with just a push of a button.
'Nuclear option': Conservatives decry Liberal move to limit debate on gun bill
The federal government is trying to limit how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate the Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21. It's a move the Conservatives called a 'nuclear option,' but one the Liberals and New Democrats say is needed to fend off Official Opposition obstruction.
Prince Louis' first official royal engagement with siblings George, Charlotte
Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has undertaken his first royal engagement at the age of five.
DNA evidence leads to suspect in 48-year-old Sharron Prior murder cold case
Using DNA testing, Longueuil police (SPAL) believe they have a suspect in the decades-old murder cold case of Sharron Prior, who was killed in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood in 1975. The late Franklin Maywood Romine of Putnam County, West Virginia, was 28 at the time of Prior's death on March 29, 1975 and has been identified as the prime suspect in the killing.
Army booted Texas mall gunman over mental health: AP source
The man accused of killing eight people and wounding several others in a mass shooting at a suburban Dallas shopping mall over the weekend apparently had been working as a security guard and was discharged from the U.S. Army in 2008 because of mental health issues, according to neighbours and an Army official.
Alberta wildfires on Monday: Here's what you need to know
As of 11:30 a.m., the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard showed 100 wildfires burning across the province, including 29 out of control.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires on Monday: Here's what you need to know
As of 11:30 a.m., the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard showed 100 wildfires burning across the province, including 29 out of control.
-
Evacuation orders lifted for Edson and Parkland County but not Wildwood and Evansburg
An evacuation order for parts of Yellowhead County - including Edson - has been lifted. Residents in Parkland County will also be able to return home on Monday afternoon.
-
'The system once again failed': EPS chief details criminal history of man accused of killing mother, child
The Edmonton Police Service provided more information on Monday about the fatal stabbings of a mother and her child last week.
Vancouver
-
Police seek help finding 'vulnerable' teen missing from New Westminster
Police in New Westminster are appealing for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl who they describe as "vulnerable."
-
'Unacceptable': B.C. housing provider will have funding frozen, buildings inspected after review
A B.C. housing provider that has seen its share of government funding skyrocket in recent years won't be granted any more public dollars and both its books and buildings will be inspected by the province, officials announced Monday.
-
B.C. officials provide update on flooding and wildfire situations province-wide
British Columbia’s government is bracing for more spring flood events and early-season wildfires this month, as several communities across the province recover from natural disasters that hit last week.
Atlantic
-
CUPE says Halifax-area education workers are ready to strike
CUPE Local 5047 President Chris Melanson said over the weekend that his members rejected a tentative agreement offered by government. He represents roughly 1,850 union members who do work to support more than 5,000 students.
-
For Acadian singer, deaths of New Brunswick fishermen evoke past tragedies
The deaths of two New Brunswick fishermen on the first day of the lobster season are evoking powerful memories of past tragedies on the water for a singer who lives on the Acadian peninsula.
-
Crews battle wildfire in rural Nova Scotia
Fire crews and other first responders are responding to a wildfire near Highway 340 in Hassett, N.S.
Vancouver Island
-
Eby says he met CSIS regional boss over foreign election meddling in B.C.
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he had a meeting with the regional director of Canada's spy agency over allegations of foreign interference in the province's elections.
-
Man arrested a dozen times this year arrested again after Victoria break-in
Victoria police say a prolific offender who recently arrived in the city was arrested again early Monday morning following a break-in at a residential building.
-
Australian transportation safety report details B.C. air tanker crash that injured pilots
A British Columbia aviation company says it is making changes to its airborne firefighting operations after the Australian Transportation Safety Bureau released a preliminary report into a firebomber crash that injured two pilots earlier this year.
Toronto
-
Canada's Wonderland kicks off 2023 season with several arrests
Canada’s Wonderland kicked off its 2023 season with a series of arrests over the course of opening weekend, park officials say.
-
Want to dine alone? This new restaurant in Toronto is for you
A new restaurant in Toronto just opened for solitary dining.
-
Beluga whale, bottlenose dolphin die at Marineland
A beluga whale and bottlenose dolphin have died at Marineland, the Ministry of the Solicitor General confirmed Monday.
Montreal
-
City of Montreal denies funds to Caribbean festival and parade
A long-standing parade that celebrates Caribbean culture will not be getting support from the City of Montreal this year. The city will not be giving any funding from a committee overseeing festivals and cultural events to Carifiesta, an annual Caribbean carnival in Montreal first established in 1974.
-
Montreal's The Main Deli has closed down for good
The Main Deli, a Montreal staple on Saint-Laurent Boulevard that has served customers for nearly five decades, is permanently closed.
-
DNA evidence leads to suspect in 48-year-old Sharron Prior murder cold case
Using DNA testing, Longueuil police (SPAL) believe they have a suspect in the decades-old murder cold case of Sharron Prior, who was killed in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood in 1975. The late Franklin Maywood Romine of Putnam County, West Virginia, was 28 at the time of Prior's death on March 29, 1975 and has been identified as the prime suspect in the killing.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man, 20, dies in hedge-trimming accident
Ontario's ministry of labour is investigating after a 20-year-old contractor died while working for a hedge-trimming company.
-
Video shows Ottawa police officer stepping on man's head for 2 minutes
A video has been publicly released in the trial of an Ottawa police officer facing charges of assault and assault with a weapon.
-
Talking trash: In Carleton Place, Ont., bag tags have been the norm for decades
The city of Ottawa’s garbage idea to tag bags in a pay-as-you-throw system tosses out the question of whether or not it’s a cash grab, but in nearby Carleton Place, the idea has been the norm for the better part of 30 years.
Kitchener
-
Historic Cambridge building demolished after fire
A Cambridge landmark was reduced to rubble Monday as wrecking crews knocked down a 19th century building destroyed by fire on Saturday night.
-
Region and striking GRT workers reach tentative agreement
The Region and Waterloo and the union that represents Grand River Transit workers have reached a tentative agreement that, if ratified, could end the bus strike on Thursday – 11 days after workers walked off the job.
-
OPP say bicyclist reported on Highway 401 before fatal crash
Police are investigating a motorcycle crash on Highway 401 in Cambridge that killed a 55-year-old man from Barrie.
Saskatoon
-
Unidentified human remains found near northwest Sask. home, RCMP say
Human remains were discovered near a home in northwest Saskatchewan, according to RCMP.
-
Saskatoon police say masked teen was arrested after knife-point break-in
A masked 14-year-old boy was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly breaking into a home armed with a knife.
-
Fire breaks out at Saskatoon metal recycling business
Firefighters battled a blaze at BN Metals on Quebec Avenue Monday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect admits he murdered Sudbury man whose body was found near Wawa
A southern Ontario man facing a first-degree murder charge in the 2019 death of a Sudbury man has pleaded guilty.
-
Road maintenance truck rear ended on MR35 near Azilda in Greater Sudbury
A pothole crew is shaken after a crash on Municipal Road 35 southeast of the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda on Monday morning.
-
Court restores $110M lawsuit by Timmins man who sued over support for his daughter
Ontario's top court has restored class action status to a lawsuit that alleges the province has placed people with developmental disabilities on unreasonable wait lists for government supports after they turn 18.
Winnipeg
-
Family's car set on fire while they were sleeping, Manitoba RCMP says
A rural Manitoba family was woken up in the middle of the night to find their car was completely engulfed in flames in what RCMP believe is a random case of arson.
-
Manitoba sending equipment, crew members to help with Alberta wildfires
As more than 100 wildfires burn across Alberta, Manitoba is sending equipment and an air attack officer to help with the situation.
-
Transit hiring woes may impact return to full service
Hiring woes at Winnipeg Transit could keep the system from bouncing back to full pre-pandemic service by the fall.
Regina
-
Teen stopped for speeding turned out to be human trafficking victim, Sask. RCMP say
A teen girl pulled over for speeding near Swift Current, Sask. turned out to be a victim of human trafficking, according to police.
-
Regina police ask for help in finding suspect in 2022 murder
Regina police are asking for the public's help searching for 32-year-old Forrestre Jade Windigo, who is wanted for second-degree murder in relation to the 2022 death of Bryant Thayne Starr.
-
City councillors lawsuit violated Regina's code of ethics bylaw, integrity commissioner says
Regina’s Integrity Commissioner said that Coun. Dan LeBlanc and Coun. Andrew Stevens violated the city’s code of ethics bylaw during their lawsuit against city manager Niki Anderson.