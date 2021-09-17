Alberta's influenza immunization program set to begin in October
While the province is working to emphasize the vital importance of COVID-19 vaccination, health care workers are getting ready for the return of another seasonal campaign.
Starting in October, Alberta Health Services (AHS) will be offering influenza shots to all Albertans six months of age and older, free of charge.
An online booking system for appointments is yet to arrive, but officials say vaccination remains the best defence against infection and illness.
That's despite provincial data showing zero lab-confirmed cases of influenza across all five health zones between Sept. 27, 2020 and April 3, 2021.
The previous season saw 8,470 lab-confirmed cases of influenza, 1,605 hospitalizations, 161 ICU admissions and 41 deaths.
Earlier this year, experts said it was likely that the measures used to prevent COVID-19 infection – physical distancing, proper hand hygiene and other protocol – were effective against influenza too.
Even with that in mind, AHS maintains it is still very important for Albertans to acquire their seasonal flu shot.
"The influenza vaccine is the best way to lower your risk of getting influenza and having health problems related to influenza," the agency writes on its website. "It can also help stop you from spreading it to others."
Last flu season, there were approximately 1.6 million doses of vaccine administered to Albertans.
CTV News has reached out to AHS and Alberta Health about the plan for distributing influenza vaccines.
