Alberta's VirtualMD relaxes pressure on overloaded emergency rooms

VirtualMD, which was launched in January, connects doctors with patients in Alberta without the need for them to meet in person. VirtualMD, which was launched in January, connects doctors with patients in Alberta without the need for them to meet in person.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

  • Orcas 'swimming right past' Victoria Inner Harbour delight onlookers

    A family of Bigg's killer whales, or transient orcas, were spotted swimming in the Victoria Inner Harbour Friday morning. The pod of five orcas came into the harbor around 10 a.m., delighting onlookers and causing boats in the harbour to come to a standstill. A video of the orcas was captured by Orca Spirit Adventures, a whale watching company based out of Victoria.

  • Vancouver Island father and son win medals at world rowing competition

    Len Morris and his son, Jasper, of the Tsartlip First Nation on Vancouver Island, were both medal winners at an international rowing competition hosted in the U.K. last month. The pair were representing Team Canada as outrigging rowers at the International Va’a Federation IVF World Sprints Championships in mid-August.

  • 1 airlifted to hospital after crash on logging road on Vancouver Island

    One person was airlifted to hospital Friday after a commercial vehicle crashed along the Bamfield Main, which links the communities of Bamfield and Port Alberni on western Vancouver Island. Port Alberni’s fire department tweeted about the crash around 10 a.m., and according to fire Cpt. John Haley, the crash happened around the 50 km marker along the route.

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina