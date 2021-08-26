CALGARY -- The trickle of Albertans rolling up their sleeves for their first COVID-19 shot shows signs it's increasing.

On Wednesday 3,689 people got their first shot, well above the ten day average of 2,766 per day.

"There's been a slight uptick, but I wouldn't say we've been flooded with requests, but we've noticed there's some for sure," said Jason Kmit, pharmacist at Polaris Travel Clinic in Airdrie.

He said it is likely a reaction to some of the increasing pressure of vaccine mandates imposed at international borders, private business and some provincial governments.

"As a health care provider we just think that people would really just super prioritize this, but sometimes what ends up happening is people just put it off," Kmit said.

While B.C. has imposed a no-exemptions proof-of-vaccination mandate starting Sept. 13 that applies to a wide swath of public spaces, Alberta has allowed businesses to lead the way.

From the NHL to live music venues and post-secondary institutions, different combinations of immunization proof or rapid test results are increasingly being required to participate in society.

The ad hoc approach may play well to some, but a U of C Law and Health professor sa it idcould ask more of Albertans while delivering fewer benefits.

In short, government is best positioned to look at the overall picture.

"What form of vaccine proof is least able to be forged, is most secure, they can consider things like what medical exemptions should look like, how best to protect privacy," said Lorian Hardcastle, associate professor of law at the Cumming School of Medicine.

In B.C. just shy of 85 per cent of eligible people have received at least one dose while Alberta sits at 77.5 per cent.

Fully vaccinated numbers see a similar spreado: ver 76 per cent in BC versus just 69 per cent in Alberta.

To hit something resembling herd immunity, 90 per cent of the entire population needs both shots.

"The anti-vaxxers are not going to be persuaded most likely by vaccine mandates, but the entire group of the vaccine hesitant is up for grabs," said Hardcastle.