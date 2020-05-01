CALGARY -- As the province announced phased openings Thursday, premier Jason Kenney included when students might return to classes. In a press conference he said that when the decision was made to suspend school in March that it would be for the balance of the school year.

“So we will not be reopening the schools as a general rule for the balance of this academic year,” said Kenney.

But the UCP government is considering opening schools earlier than the regular start of school in September.

“We are looking at whether we can, later in the summer perhaps, regain some of the time that's been lost in this academic year by bringing the schools back earlier,” said Kenney. “Again, all of that is subject to consultation with the school boards and the advice of the chief medical officer.”

Jason Schilling is the president of the Alberta Teachers Association which represents 47,000 teachers in the province and says his biggest concern with reopening schools is safety.

“To cancel classes is relatively easy, but to restart school in this pandemic under the COVID-19 umbrella, we really have to be mindful and thoughtful about the way we approach it,” said Schilling. “So I’m appreciative of the fact that the government has started these discussions and is looking to see what the association says about returning to school.”

Overcrowded

Barbara Silva is the communication director for Support Our Students in Alberta. It’s a non profit public education advocacy group supporting public education on behalf of students. Silva says many schools are overcrowded and she has a lot of concerns with provincial schools reopening.

“There is no proper way to physically distance in schools, lockers are elbow to elbow, bathrooms, opening and closing doors,” said Silva. “Are kids going to have the opportunity to wash their hands properly? Will there be proper resources - soap, antibacterial (products)?”

Steve Deighton and Dawit Mussie are grade eight and nine science teachers and say many of their colleagues are talking about what a reopening could look like. Many teachers have been watching what is happing with schools across Canada and all over the world.

“I think we’re listening to a lot of other jurisdictions and areas around the world really closely, I know I am,” said Mussie. “Like every day I’m checking schools in South Korea, schools in wherever and seeing how we compare.

"And that’s the best we can do, but really we don’t know - there’s a lot of logistics that would have to get figured out and it’s above my pay grade that’s for sure.”

Deighton and Mussie are hosting online classes but can’t wait to see their students in person and re-establish the relationships they’ve made with them. They’re hopeful classes will start in September but want to ensure it’s done with safety at the forefront.