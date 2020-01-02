CALGARY -- Alberta teachers are slamming the province once again over a controversial move to transfer the responsibility of their pensions.

Bill 22 gave Alberta's UCP government power to transfer pension investment responsibility for many in the public sector.

For teachers, that means asset control no longer sits with the Alberta Teachers’ Retirement Fund (ATRF). Instead, the Alberta Investment Management Company (AimCo) has taken over, which means AimCo is now the main manager of their savings.

The actual transfer does not solely jeopardize the plan’s financial security, but many teachers are concerned it could lead to less money in their pockets come retirement.

"I don't understand why the government has to get involved," retired teacher Janet Wees said. "The people on the (ATRF) board have done wonders with our investments and we're happy."

"My first reaction was, how can they do this?"

Some teachers say they’re worried their pensions could now be invested in government-friendly projects they wouldn’t otherwise sign off on.

The actual transfer was made possible through Bill 22, a piece of legislation passed in just three days.

Alberta Teachers’ Association president Jason Schilling said the speedy royal assent was only part of his problem with the process.

"We never were consulted," Schilling said. "As co-sponsors of a plan for eight years, you would expect there would be some form of communication."

"To have this happen in the way that it did — in such a disrespectful way, I may add — has teachers on edge."

'Ensure best use of taxpayer dollars'

Some of those teachers have started a letter-writing campaign to their MLAs to voice their opinions.

A hashtag #HandsOffMyPension has hundreds of social media interactions.

Minister of Finance Travis Toews declined an on-camera interview request for this story.

His spokesperson sent CTV News a statement, calling AimCo a "world-class investment management organization" and saying the move is a "reflection of our commitment to make government more efficient and ensure the best use of taxpayer dollars."

"Investment decisions made by AimCo are made, in every case, without consultation with or advice from government," the statement read.

Wees said she is less concerned with AimCo and more concerned with the fact she now has less say in where her pension could be invested — whether she agrees with the management or not.

As a single mother for much of her life, she believes one poor investment could be crippling.

"All my expenses went to raising a family on my own, so I didn’t get to raise millions of dollars in my RRSP. (So) it's helplessness. I don't want to cry on the camera but that's how I feel," she said.

"I don't want to be selling coffee at Starbucks when I'm 85."