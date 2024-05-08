Calgary police seek man wanted for sexual assault

Police are looking for the public's help to track down a Calgary suspect.

Officials say 40-year-old Abdirahman Hussein is wanted for sexual assault and a DNA warrant.

Hussein is 173 centimetres (5'8") tall, 68 kilograms (150 pounds) with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.