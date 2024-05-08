CALGARY
    Performer brings family's Holocaust experience alive

    A chance discovery has led to a Canadian composer creating music that honours her family’s experience during the Holocaust.

    Lenka Lichtenberg came across about 65 poems her grandmother had written while in a concentration camp in Czechoslovakia.

    "It was really, really very powerful for me to find these because I didn't know my grandmother as a creative artist at all," said Lichtenberg.

    Lichtenberg adapted the poems for Thieves of Dreams, which was awarded a Juno in 2023 for Global Music Album.

    Both Lichtenberg's grandmother and mother survived the Holocaust, while her grandfather died in Auschwitz.

    Lichtenberg will perform The Secret Poetess of Terezin June 2 at Studio Bell.

    She says musicians will use instruments from Violins of Hope, an exhibit that features violins owned by European Jews before and during the Second World War.

