Alberta Theatre Projects 2022-23 season features 3 world premieres, including The Jungle Book

New Alberta Theatre Projects artistic director Rohit Chokhani is directing a world premiere adaptation of The Jungle Book and the Calgary premiere of Anosh Irani's Bombay Black in Alberta Theatre Project's upcoming 2022-23 season, which includes three world premieres. (Photo credit: Jennifer Merio) New Alberta Theatre Projects artistic director Rohit Chokhani is directing a world premiere adaptation of The Jungle Book and the Calgary premiere of Anosh Irani's Bombay Black in Alberta Theatre Project's upcoming 2022-23 season, which includes three world premieres. (Photo credit: Jennifer Merio)

