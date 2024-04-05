Alberta unemployment largely unchanged in March, continues to climb in Lethbridge

Alberta's unemployment rate remained steady last month, though both Calgary and Lethbridge saw more people out of work.

Statistics Canada released its March 2024 Labour Force Survey on Friday, which showed Alberta's unemployment sitting at 6.3 per cent, up one-tenth of a percentage point from the month before.

Lethbridge is now leading the province in unemployment. In March, the jobless rate climbed to 6.6 per cent compared to 6.3 per cent the month before, its third straight month of growth.

In Calgary, unemployment increased slightly to 6.5 per cent in March from 6.1 in February.

In Edmonton, the jobless rate dipped to 6.4 per cent from 6.6 per cent in February.

In a statement, Alberta NDP jobs critic Nathan Ip said Alberta’s unemployment rate has grown by 20 per cent and has remained higher than the national average during Danielle Smith’s time as premier.

"Calgary alone has the fifth highest unemployment rate in the country. With stagnant wage growth and the highest inflation in the country, this government should be focused on creating jobs for Albertans.

"Smith’s plan is clearly not working. It’s time for the UCP to step up and support Albertans."

Nationally, Canada's unemployment rate was 6.1 per cent in March.

The Labour Force Survey looked at the week of March 10 to 16.