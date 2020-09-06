CALGARY -- Alberta wildfire officials say a blaze near Blackrock Mountain is still listed as out of control, but showers and flurries are expected to reduce the fire risk over the next few days.

Alberta Wildfire says the blaze, which was discovered on Sept. 4, is now 551.9 hectares in size, according to the most recent information posted Sunday afternoon.

Staff with the Municipal District of Bighorn says the large increase in the size of the wildfire is partially due to the firefighting efforts of fire crews.

Strong winds are still fuelling the fire, helping it spread north towards the mountain. However, some wet weather over the next few days is expected to aid in the firefighting effort.

"Ground crews and helicopters are continuing with fire suppression. Showers and/or wet flurries at higher elevations are expected to push southward into the Calgary Forest Area, along with a dramatic drop in temperatures and relative humidity. This change in weather is expected over the next few days and will reduce the fire activity from this fire," the MD says in a statement on its website.

There is no property at risk from this fire.

According to the province's website, a fire ban is in effect for the Calgary Forest Area which prohibits wood campfires on public and private land including campgrounds, backyard fire pits, charcoal briquette barbecues and fireworks and exploding targets.

Propane and natural gas fuelled appliances are allowed, as are indoor wood fires.

There are no details on how the wildfire first started.

More information about the wildfire will be released Monday.