CALGARY
Calgary

    • Albertans Kristopher Wells and Daryl Fridhandler appointed to Senate

    Albertan Kristopher Wells, seen here on CTV in a 2013 interview, was appointed to the Senate Saturday along with Alberta lawyer Daryl Fridhandler Albertan Kristopher Wells, seen here on CTV in a 2013 interview, was appointed to the Senate Saturday along with Alberta lawyer Daryl Fridhandler
    Share

    Two Albertans were appointed as independent senators Saturday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    Kristopher Wells and Daryl Fridhandler were recommended by the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments and selected using a merit-based process open to all Canadians.

    The appointments were made to fill vacancies in the Senate.

    Wells is an educator, scientific expert and 2SLGBTQ+ community champion who has promoted diversity, equity and human rights in Alberta and across country.

    He started his career in the public school system in St. Albert, and worked as a diversity consultant for Edmonton public schools, helping develop the first standalone sexual orientation and gender identity school board policy in Western Canada.

    Wells has served on numerous community organizations and boards, including the Society for Safe and Caring Schools and Communities, REACH Edmonton, the Alberta Hate Crimes Committee, and the LGBTQ2+ National Monument Committee.

    He's also the editor-in-chief of the international Journal of LGBT Youth and created numerous initiatives, including Pride Tape, which was adopted by every team in the NHL.

    Calgary's Daryl Fridhandler was one of two Albertans appointed to the Senate Saturday (Photo: Facebook/Alberta Ballet)

    Fridhandler -- a partner at Burnet, Duckworth and Palmer LLC in Calgary -- is a lawyer, arbitrator, mediator and businessman who has serve as a legal advisor for a variety of companies, non-profits and projects.

    He has served on many boards, including ENMAX, where he's presently a director. In the past, he has served as Chair of the Alberta Ballet, Calgary Economic Development, and Arts Commons.

    He has also served as Governor of the Alberta University of the Arts (formerly ACAD), Mount Royal University, as Vice-Chair of the Calgary Police Commission and Chair of the Calgary Public Library, among many others.

    Fridhandler, while named as an independent senator, has some Liberal party ties, having served in the past as campaign co-chair for Paul Martin and Michael Ignatieff.

    “I congratulate Mr. Fridhandler and Dr. Wells on their appointment as Parliament’s newest independent senators. Their experiences will make them important voices for their communities," Trudeau said, in a media release.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Rapper Fatman Scoop dies at 53 after collapsing on stage in Connecticut

    Fatman Scoop, the rapper who topped charts in Europe with 'Be Faithful' in the early 2000s and later lent his distinctive voice and ebullient vibe to hits by such artists as Missy Elliott and Ciara, died after collapsing on stage at a show in Connecticut, according to officials and his family.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News