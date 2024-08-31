Albertans Kristopher Wells and Daryl Fridhandler appointed to Senate

Two Albertans were appointed as independent senators Saturday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Kristopher Wells and Daryl Fridhandler were recommended by the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments and selected using a merit-based process open to all Canadians.

The appointments were made to fill vacancies in the Senate.

Wells is an educator, scientific expert and 2SLGBTQ+ community champion who has promoted diversity, equity and human rights in Alberta and across country.

He started his career in the public school system in St. Albert, and worked as a diversity consultant for Edmonton public schools, helping develop the first standalone sexual orientation and gender identity school board policy in Western Canada.

Wells has served on numerous community organizations and boards, including the Society for Safe and Caring Schools and Communities, REACH Edmonton, the Alberta Hate Crimes Committee, and the LGBTQ2+ National Monument Committee.

He's also the editor-in-chief of the international Journal of LGBT Youth and created numerous initiatives, including Pride Tape, which was adopted by every team in the NHL.

Calgary's Daryl Fridhandler was one of two Albertans appointed to the Senate Saturday (Photo: Facebook/Alberta Ballet)

Fridhandler -- a partner at Burnet, Duckworth and Palmer LLC in Calgary -- is a lawyer, arbitrator, mediator and businessman who has serve as a legal advisor for a variety of companies, non-profits and projects.

He has served on many boards, including ENMAX, where he's presently a director. In the past, he has served as Chair of the Alberta Ballet, Calgary Economic Development, and Arts Commons.

He has also served as Governor of the Alberta University of the Arts (formerly ACAD), Mount Royal University, as Vice-Chair of the Calgary Police Commission and Chair of the Calgary Public Library, among many others.

Fridhandler, while named as an independent senator, has some Liberal party ties, having served in the past as campaign co-chair for Paul Martin and Michael Ignatieff.

“I congratulate Mr. Fridhandler and Dr. Wells on their appointment as Parliament’s newest independent senators. Their experiences will make them important voices for their communities," Trudeau said, in a media release.