A motorcyclist is dead following a Monday evening collision in southeast Calgary and police say alcohol is considered a factor in the crash.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Peigan Trail and 36th Street S.E. at around 8:45 p.m. following reports of a crash. An injured man was located on a patch of grass near a badly damaged motorcycle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say the motorcycle was travelling westbound on Peigan Trail when an eastbound SUV turned north on 36 Street S.E. and hit the bike with the front corner of the vehicle.

The driver of the SUV did not remain at the scene and witness reports led police to the intersection of Erin Woods Boulevard and Erin Woods Court where a second damaged vehicle was found.

The driver of the SUV was apprehended and remains in police custody. Police say alcohol is likely a factor in the fatal hit-and-run.

As of early Tuesday morning, the suspect's identity has not been released as he had not been formally charged.

An EMS spokesperson confirms the deceased is a male in his 50s.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call police at 403-266-1234 or the Traffic office at 403-567-4000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org