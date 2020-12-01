The South Health Campus has been moved to outbreak status, meaning all four acute care facilities in Calgary are now under the designation.

An outbreak was declared in the orthopedics unit on Nov. 27 after a patient tested positive.

As a result visitation to the unit is restricted to designated family members and support persons and to end-of-life situations.

An outbreak was declared in the cardiology unit at the Peter Lougheed Centre on Oct. 27 involving two patients and three health care workers. Another outbreak was declared in the pulmonary unit on Nov. 21, involving two patients and three health care workers. There is one death associated with this outbreak.

There have been four outbreaks declared at Rockyview General Hospital, the first on Nov. 5, in the general medicine unit involving two patients and two health care workers, another on Nov. 7 in the acute care geriatric unit, involving one patient and one health care worker, and another on Nov. 9 in the transition unit involving 19 patients and three health care workers and the fourth on Nov. 19 in the internal medicine unit involving one patient.

An outbreak was also declared at Foothills Medical Centre on Nov. 10 in the mental health unit, involving six patients and two health care workers.

Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, says people should continue to seek care from hospitals and other health care facilities when needed.