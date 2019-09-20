Allergies are an annoyance for most allergy sufferers between seasons but imagine if they impacted your health to the point you had to quit your job.

Phil Fulton has been the face of animal adoption for the Calgary Humane Society but, after 11 years with the organization, is leaving behind the job he loves.

Fulton, the manager of community outreach. has always used medication to help maintain symptoms like itchy eyes and runny nose due to allergies around cats and dogs but a few months ago he developed a chronic cough and had trouble breathing.

"At first it was kind of a joke around the shelter," said Fulton. "I didn’t take it as seriously as perhaps I should have but then it became very clear in discussions with my doctors that it’s more serious than that."

After more than a decade with the Calgary Humane Society, Fulton broke the news to his coworkers. The shelter’s executive director, Carrie Fritz, says the news came as a blow.

"There are no words to say how devastated we were because Phil has had an incredible career here at the Calgary Humane Society," said Fritz. "Phil is just one of those people. He has that magnetic energy that you’re just drawn to him."

Fulton is currently working from home as he transitions out of his role but says his heart is still in the job and he’ll miss the animals, his colleagues and the entire community.

"Even if you don’t have pets, I hope I was able to encourage some understanding and importance of the Calgary Humane Society."