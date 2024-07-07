Alouettes rally to beat Stampeders 30-26 to remain unbeaten
They left it pretty late, but the Montreal Alouettes scored 15 unanswered points in the final quarter to beat the Calgary Stampeders 30-26 and keep their unbeaten streak alive at Percival Molson Stadium on Saturday night.
The Alouettes, with five wins in as many games, took a late 30-26 lead after running back Walter Fletcher ran the ball in from 31 yards with 63 seconds left in the CFL contest.
“My coaches always put together a game plan, and I might not always get a carry, but even a simple check down is a touch for me,” Fletcher said following the comeback victory.
“The beauty about my game is that I’m a receiving back, and I try to make a play every time I get the ball.”
Fletcher was a threat in the passing game, tallying 104 yards through the air on nine receptions. Fletcher became the fourth different Alouettes' receiver to register a 100-yard game this season.
Tyson Philpot reached the 100-yard mark for the third time this campaign, catching 12 passes for 134 yards.
Montreal quarterback Cody Fajardo had another strong outing, completing 35-of-42 passing attempts for 374 yards and two touchdown tosses. The 32-year-old also accumulated 35 rushing yards on four carries.
Fajardo led the Alouettes on an impressive drive down the field to claim the late lead, pulling off a 39-yard pass to Philpot to move into field-goal range with time winding down.
“There’s a lot of belief in this locker room,” Fajardo said about his team's resiliency. “When the chips are stacked against us, and everybody wants to point fingers at us, we don’t point fingers at each other.”
Calgary starter Jake Maier completed 18 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
The Stampeders were especially effective with their run game, totalling 148 yards on the ground, led by Peyton Logan (65 yards) and backup QB Tommy Stevens (49 yards).
“The hard part is you put that much effort into something and you feel like you deserved a better fate, and it doesn’t come through for you,” Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson said. “You gotta make sure you reload and do it again and again and again.”
The Alouettes were sloppy in possession on the night, notably giving up an interception and a fumble on consecutive drives early in the second quarter. Montreal turned it around in the second half, putting together long drives and consistently finishing with points on the board.
“The turnovers were uncharacteristic for us,” Fajardo said. “I felt like we put together good drives, we just kept kicking field goals instead of finishing with touchdowns.”
Als' star defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy left the game with an injury in the second quarter and did not return to the field. Head coach Jason Maas told reporters after the game that they’ll get an update on Dequoy’s status on Sunday.
An interception by Dionté Ruffin with 32 seconds left in the game sealed the win for Montreal.
A Montreal field goal by backup kicker Jose Carlos Maltos brought the score to 26-24 at the 5:07 mark of the fourth quarter, setting up the exciting finish.
Maltos was a late addition to the lineup after starting kicker David Cote was ruled out with an injury just before kickoff. For Maas, it was yet another example of the Alouettes flexing their strength in depth.
“We talk about The Hangar for a reason,” Maas said after the win. “Guys that are in our building, we expect them to play, like the 45 guys that are chosen to play on that day.”
Cole Spieker caught a 15-yard touchdown pass to cut the Alouettes’ deficit to 26-21 with 11:36 remaining in the contest. Montreal’s subsequent two-point conversation was unsuccessful.
Maltos converted on a 22-yard field goal to bring the score to 26-15 ahead of the final frame.
Rene Paredes’ 31-yard field goal with 6:23 to go in the third quarter padded Calgary’s 26-12 lead.
Maltos’ field goal cut the deficit to 23-12 as the teams headed in for the halftime break.
The Stampeders extended their lead 23-9 when Maier hit Reggie Begelton on a six-yard pass for a touchdown at the 1:36 mark in the second frame.
Calgary’s extra point attempt was blocked by Mustafa Johnson and returned down the length of the field by Kabion Ento to bring the score to 16-9 at the 2:36 mark of the second quarter.
An interception by Bentlee Sanders helped set up the Stampeders’ next scoring drive, capped off by a one-yard rush into the end zone by Stevens to make it 16-7 with 2:39 remaining in the first half.
Paredes put Calgary ahead 10-7 at 10:02 of the second frame with a 22-yard field goal.
The Stampeders tied the game at 7-7 with 1:31 left in the first quarter, with Stevens punching the ball in the end zone from the one-yard line after his 39-yard rush put his team in scoring position.
Kaion Julien-Grant opened the scoring at 6:47 of the first quarter on a five-yard pass from Fajardo to make it 7-0 after the Alouettes marched down the field 45 yards on seven plays.
Up next
Stampeders: Visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1-4) on Friday.
Alouettes: Host the Toronto Argonauts (2-2) on Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2024.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Harrow family of four died from gunshot wounds in case of intimate partner violence, Ontario police say
Investigators have determined that the deaths of four family members in Harrow in June were the result of intimate partner violence, with three dying from gunshot wounds and one from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Japan’s tourism tax sparks industry speculation in Canada
Japan has introduced a tourism tax for Mount Fuji, which has prompted some in Canada to wonder if our own tourist destinations like Niagara Falls and the Bay of Fundy could be potential options for our own tourism tax.
Up to 7 teens with pellet guns shot at people at Toronto park: police
Multiple people have been shot by a group of teenagers with pellet guns at Woodbine Park, Toronto police say.
Woman dies at Rolling Stones concert in Vancouver
A woman attending the Rolling Stones concert at BC Place died Friday night, police confirmed.
Crew of NASA's earthbound simulated Mars habitat emerge after a year
The crew of a NASA mission to Mars emerged from their craft after a yearlong voyage that never left Earth.
Vehicle supply building. Prices are going down. Is it time to buy a new car?
For the first time in years, car shoppers are having an easier time finding a deal as the auto industry bounces back from supply chain woes — and experts say the outlook could get even better.
Radio host who interviewed Biden says aides provided questions in advance
U.S. President Joe Biden’s team provided a list of questions to a radio host who interviewed the president this week in the aftermath of his debate performance, the host told CNN.
Edmonton to activate hot weather response as temps rise over weekend
The City of Edmonton's extreme heat response will come into effect Monday as high temperatures are expected to last several days.
At Essence, Black Democrats rally behind Biden and talk up Kamala Harris
As U.S. President Joe Biden tries to revive his embattled reelection bid, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris led a parade of Black Democrats who warned Saturday that the threat of another Donald Trump presidency remains the most important calculation ahead of November.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
2 firms offering auto insurance to pull out of Alberta market
Two insurance providers in Alberta have announced plans to stop offering automobile insurance to customers in the province.
-
Serious crash affects traffic on Highway 43 in Grande Prairie
Traffic on Highway 43 in Grande Prairie was affected by a serious crash Saturday afternoon.
-
Vehicle supply building. Prices are going down. Is it time to buy a new car?
For the first time in years, car shoppers are having an easier time finding a deal as the auto industry bounces back from supply chain woes — and experts say the outlook could get even better.
Lethbridge
-
2024 Southern Alberta Summer Games kick off in Coaldale
Nearly 2,000 athletes will compete in 20 events over four days during the 2024 Southern Alberta Sumer Games. After months of planning, organizers are thrilled to welcome families from all over southern Alberta to Coaldale, Alta.
-
Court hears accused in Coutts blockade thought protest could lead to 'war'
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., characterized the protest as a last stand and told his mother there “will be a war” if police moved in.
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
Vancouver
-
Terrorism charges laid against B.C. woman who married ISIS fighter
A B.C. woman who was repatriated from a Syrian prison camp in 2022 has been arrested and charged with terrorism offences, police announced Saturday.
-
Woman dies at Rolling Stones concert in Vancouver
A woman attending the Rolling Stones concert at BC Place died Friday night, police confirmed.
-
Vancouver cooling centres opened as heat wave hits B.C.
Cooling centres in Vancouver opened Saturday as B.C. began to experience its first widespread heatwave of the summer.
Vancouver Island
-
Terrorism charges laid against B.C. woman who married ISIS fighter
A B.C. woman who was repatriated from a Syrian prison camp in 2022 has been arrested and charged with terrorism offences, police announced Saturday.
-
Whale researcher says orphan orca 'likely' seen off Vancouver Island at Friendly Cove
A killer whale calf whose struggle for survival captured international headlines when she became trapped in a Vancouver Island tidal lagoon earlier this year only to escape on her own has likely been spotted swimming further south along British Columbia's coast.
-
Kittens burned in Vancouver Island wildfire on the road to recovery
A litter of tiny kittens that were rescued in the aftermath of a wildfire on Vancouver Island last month are now recovering in foster care and will be up for adoption soon, the BC SPCA said in an update.
Saskatoon
-
Woman and child killed and four injured in Sask. Highway 4 collision
Two people have died and four people were injured in a fatal collision on Highway 4 on Friday.
-
Three people dead in 2 vehicle collision in Sask.
Three people are dead following a collision between a truck and a van on Highway 4 near Cochin, Sask. on Friday.
-
Saskatoon man charged for leaving hate comments on woman’s obituary pleads guilty
The man who left hate comments on a murder victim’s online obituary has been sentenced.
Regina
-
Three people dead in 2 vehicle collision in Sask.
Three people are dead following a collision between a truck and a van on Highway 4 near Cochin, Sask. on Friday.
-
Woman and child killed and four injured in Sask. Highway 4 collision
Two people have died and four people were injured in a fatal collision on Highway 4 on Friday.
-
Car enthusiasts gather to bid on collector vehicles at annual weekend auction
Coast2Coast Collector Car Auctions held their fourth annual car auction event Saturday.
Toronto
-
Stabbing in Mississauga school parking lot leaves woman dead; one person in custody
A woman is dead, and a man is in custody after a stabbing outside a school in Mississauga.
-
Victim succumbs to injuries in Scarborough shooting
Toronto police say one person has died following a shooting in Scarborough.
-
Vehicle supply building. Prices are going down. Is it time to buy a new car?
For the first time in years, car shoppers are having an easier time finding a deal as the auto industry bounces back from supply chain woes — and experts say the outlook could get even better.
Montreal
-
Bus crashes into electrical pylon, causing massive power outage on the South Shore
Tens of thousands of households on Montreal's South Shore have been without electricity since Saturday night after a bus crashed into an electrical pylon.
-
These are the weirdest intersections in Montreal, according to a traffic expert
Montreal is home to a plethora of odd intersections, according to one traffic expert.
-
Quebec pharmacists may soon have more powers: What are they?
Pharmacists in Quebec can treat certain minor health problems or offer preventative treatments.
Atlantic
-
Cavendish Beach Music Festival continues rain or shine
The largest multi-day outdoor music festival in Atlantic Canada has officially kicked-off, with some of the biggest names in country music visiting our region.
-
Picture-perfect greens on display at Mactaquac as organizers prepare for PGA Tour Americas tournament
It's an orchestra of lawn trimmers, mowers and golf carts at Mactaquac Provincial Park as organizers prepare to welcome over 150 professional golfers to their greens for the PGA Tour Americas.
-
N.B. band records live album to continue family tradition of charity
Grand Theft Bus is recording a live album in Saint John, N.B., to raise money for a charity fund.
Winnipeg
-
Have you seen Johnny? WPS search for 24-year-old man
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is asking for the public’s help in finding 24-year-old Johnny Arragutainaq.
-
The story behind a truck covered in teacups in Brandon
If you’re ever visiting Brandon, Man., you might want to pay a visit to Talia. She’s beautiful, delicate, and a true work of art.
-
Winnipeg man faces over 20 charges in stolen vehicle, property investigation
A Winnipeg man is facing more than 20 charges after an off-duty RCMP officer discovered a stolen vehicle parked in front of a home in the city’s Brooklands neighbourhood.
Ottawa
-
Off to cloudy, rainy day in Ottawa Sunday, here's how it feels
Sunday is going to be hot and humid with some clouds and showers in the capital.
-
Ottawa man using walker says apartment not accessible, with no answer in sight
An Ottawa man living in the city’s south-end says he’s struggling to get his walker through the front door of his apartment and wants the building’s owner to install an automatic door button.
-
28-year-old man killed in Westboro shooting Friday
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating following a shooting that left one man dead Friday in Westboro.
Northern Ontario
-
Large pile of lobster dumped on the side of Hwy. 17 in northern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pile of dead lobster was found on the shoulder of Highway 17 this week in northern Ontario.
-
At this year's NATO summit, Trudeau to call on allies to stay resolute
Canada will be reassuring allies of its commitment to the western alliance as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau travels to Washington, D.C., this week to take part in the NATO leaders' summit at a critical time for war-ravaged Ukraine.
-
Terrorism charges laid against B.C. woman who married ISIS fighter
A B.C. woman who was repatriated from a Syrian prison camp in 2022 has been arrested and charged with terrorism offences, police announced Saturday.
Barrie
-
Irish Mythen, Noah Cyrus headline Mariposa Day 2
The Irish-Canadian folk artist and Billy Ray Cyrus' youngest daughter take the stage Saturday night at the Mariposa Folk Festival.
-
Bradford African festival showcases culture, food, community
The African Experience welcomed hundreds to the Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library for a celebration of Black and African culture.
-
Local great-grandmother celebrates 100th birthday
Mary Buratynsky celebrated her centurion birthday with family and friends in Springwater on Saturday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Occupy UW agrees to end encampment, University of Waterloo to withdraw injunction
The pro-Palestinian encampment that's been on the University of Waterloo's campus for nearly two months is expected to be gone by Sunday evening.
-
Southwestern Ont. alpaca farmers call for more wool processing resources in province
Southwestern Ontario alpaca farmers are calling for more wool processing resources in the province.
-
How local alcohol businesses are reacting to LCBO strike
Locally-owned alcohol businesses are making adjustments to attract more customers while LCBO workers across the province are on strike.
London
-
Berth in Canadian Championships on the line at Slo-Pitch Eliminations Sunday
Many of the best slo-pitch players in Canada have been battling it out over three days this weekend in Dorchester, Ont.
-
On the bright side with Julie Atchison
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.
-
Lone driver taken to trauma centre following single-vehicle rollover
A driver has been taken to a trauma centre following a single-vehicle rollover in Elgin County.
Windsor
-
Harrow family of four died from gunshot wounds in case of intimate partner violence, Ontario police say
Investigators have determined that the deaths of four family members in Harrow in June were the result of intimate partner violence, with three dying from gunshot wounds and one from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Local pizza maker nominated for world's 100 best wants Windsor 'at the table' with New York and Chicago pizza
After earning awards for Canada's best pizza chef in Canada and top-five positions in competitions across North America, Dean Litster is in the running to be recognized on an international stage.
-
Highway 77 in Leamington reopens following collision: OPP
OPP have confirmed Highway 77 between Mersea Road 5 and Mersea Road 6 in Leamington has re-opened.