Alta. man faces charges after copper wire stolen near Drumheller
A man is facing several charges after a large amount of copper wire was stolen from a site east of Drumheller, Alta., over the weekend.
In a news release Tuesday, RCMP said an off-duty officer was driving on Highway 573 on Dec. 30 around 10:30 a.m. when he saw a suspect at a gas plant compressor site who appeared to be stealing copper wire.
He alerted Drumheller RCMP officers and they responded to the scene. Before they arrived, the suspect fled in a white Nissan pickup truck, but officers were able to intercept the vehicle.
The lone occupant was arrested and officers discovered large amounts of copper wire, contraband cigarettes, drug paraphernalia, apparent cocaine, bear spray and fireworks inside the vehicle.
Police confirmed a break-and-enter occurred at the compressor site.
“The company that owns the compressor site no doubt sustained significant damages and losses as a result of this crime,” RCMP detachment commander Staff Sgt. Robert Harms said in the news release.
“The keen eye and involvement of the off-duty RCMP sergeant played a key role in not only identifying that a break-and-enter was in progress but also in the apprehension of the suspect.”
As a result of the investigation, a 37-year-old man from Carbon, Alta., is facing numerous charges, including:
- Break-and-enter;
- Mischief to property;
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
- Possession of a weapon, ammunition or explosive contrary to a prohibition order;
- Possession of cocaine;
- Possession of contraband cigarettes; and
- Driving an uninsured motor vehicle.
He appeared before a Justice of the Peace and was released. The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Drumheller on Jan. 26.
Anyone with information about criminal activity can call 911 or contact a local police service. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.
