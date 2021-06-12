CALGARY -- An Alberta woman was killed in a crash that happened south of Golden, B.C., on June 10, according to RCMP.

Police were called to the scene of the two-vehicle crash at 7:33 p.m. on Highway 95 about 60 km south of Golden.

A Saturn driving north crossed the centerline and collided with a semi, according to RCMP.

The 21-year-old driver of the Saturn, a woman from Alberta, was pronounced dead at the scene. RCMP said a passenger in the car “appeared to be uninjured “and the driver of the semi was not injured.

RCMP are investigating and have not released any information on the cause of the crash.