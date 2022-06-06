Ambulance response time to fatal dog mauling about 30 minutes: AHS
It took about 30 minutes for an ambulance to respond to a fatal dog attack in northwest Calgary over the weekend due to a high number of calls at the time, officials said on Monday.
Few other details were released by the Calgary Police Service and Calgary Bylaw Department on the death of an 86-year-old woman on Sunday — whose first name is Betty — and how she was fatally attacked by three aggressive dogs.
“We can share that the animals have been seized, and there is no current community safety risk,” said Kaila Lagran, a spokesperson for the city.
“At this time, a criminal investigation is underway and we are unable to provide further details, as this would compromise the integrity of the investigation.”
The city later said in a statement issued Monday afternoon the three dogs are believed to be a North American pitbull terrier mix, a North American Staffordshire mix and an American pitbull, which were seized by bylaw officers.
"This was an extremely tragic event that resulted in the death of an innocent woman," said Det. Kerry Parsons.
"Our condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the victim, as we continue to investigate this incident."
Police were called to the 1500 block of 21st Ave N.W. around 2 p.m. Sunday following a reported dog attack.
There, first responders discovered Betty in critical condition. She later died while being transported to hospital, according to friends.
Alberta Health Services said in a statement on Monday to took 30 minutes for an ambulance to respond to the scene.
"This is longer than we expect, and is outside of our target response times," it read.
"EMS was challenged with extremely high volume at the time of this incident, meaning there were no ambulances immediately available. We are grateful to the paramedics who treated the patient at the scene, as well as first responder partners at the Calgary Fire Department, and the Calgary Police Department."
Foothills Animal Hospital owner Dr. Miranda Logan, an Okotoks veterinarian and animal behavioural consultant, says there are many unanswered questions as to why the dogs may have attacked the woman.
“Fear? Did something scare one of them,” said Logan.
“Territorial? Good chances are that might be part of what's going on.”
Logan says dog attacks like this are extremely rare and without knowing key details of the dogs' history, mental health could be a factor.
“We also have genetics. What were they trained for? What were they used for? We've got the epigenetics. So stuff that happens to the mother while the pups are in utero has effects on their mental health down the road,” said Logan.
“A normal dog will not be triggered by someone gardening or just walking into the neighborhood. So there's some high arousals going on. There's likely the fear or territorial aspect to it.”
For Logan, she does not believe dogs have a pack mentality.
“There is no pack mentality, it is more as a family group, what are we doing?” said Logan.
“Were (they) fighting over a toy or a valued bone.”
According to police, the investigation could result in criminal charges or fines, while the dogs could be euthanized.
