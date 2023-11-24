Annual 'Walk in Her Shoes' event raises awareness of domestic violence on Blood Reserve
One step at a time, those on the Blood Reserve are hoping to put an end to the domestic violence impacting their community.
A few dozen men, along with other community members, took off their work boots and strapped on high heels for the ninth annual "Walk in Her Shoes" event.
"We show the community that men can walk in those shoes, so they get the feeling what women go through when they're fleeing and that's the message out there – women flee anytime," said Doris Lowhorn, manager of the Kainai Women's Wellness Lodge.
The lodge sees around 300 women and 100 children using its resources each year, according to Lowhorn.
"With the numbers that we do get throughout the year, that tells us that domestic violence is alive and well out there," she said.
The hope is to see those numbers drop, but Lowhorn says the ongoing opioid crisis doesn't help.
This year's walk involved members from the Blood Tribe Police Service (BTPS) and Blood Tribe Emergency Services.
Organizers say it's a way to show that first responders are people and are here to help.
"Our police force has dealt with 7,000 calls for service this year and out of those, we've had 79 reported domestic violence calls," said Const. Austin Arcand-Giant with BTPS.
"A lot of domestic violence – especially out here – goes untold or unheard."
A few dozen people braved the chilly temperatures and made the walk on Friday morning.
"It's actually not that bad," said Satinder Pal Singh, a paramedic/firefighter with Blood Tribe Emergency Services.
"I picked boots – a little safer – but obviously, it's a little workout for the legs, for sure."
Pal Singh says the walk is about creating safe environments.
"I've worked here for three years now, and we do quite a few domestic violence calls," he said.
"We might not have a female partner with us, so I might be the one talking to them and being able to ask her questions like if she feels safe and just being there for them in that moment.
"It's just to support every woman out there, so they feel safe walking out on the streets in this world."
Lowhorn says if you're aware of someone being impacted by domestic violence, to not be afraid to speak up.
"Be that voice for those people that are suffering because they don't have that voice," she said.
