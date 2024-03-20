Another Calgary bank was robbed, police believe same suspect is behind it

Calgary police are investigating two bank robberies over the past two months and say the same suspect is behind both incidents.

In February, police said a man walked into a Lakeview Scotiabank and told a staff member he had a weapon.

He was handed a sum of money and left before police arrived.

Now, about two weeks later, police say the same suspect struck again, this time in Sunridge.

"At approximately 6 p.m., on Friday, March 1, a disguised man entered the RBC Royal Bank located at 2929 Sunridge Way N.E.," police said in a news release.

"He handed a robbery note to a staff member and gestured that he had a weapon."

However, this time, the suspect stepped away from the teller's wicket before the staff member handed over any money.

No weapon was seen and no one was hurt in the incident, police said.

Police described the suspect as approximately 30 to 40 years old, approximately 172 centimetres (5'8") tall, weighing 90 kilograms (200 pounds), with a large build and a red beard.

The suspect was last seen wearing a grey toque with a red stripe, a blue medical mask, a black vest, a black hoodie, blue jeans and black-and-white shoes.

He is believed to be driving a blue Dodge Ram 1500.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may know the identity of the suspect, is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips