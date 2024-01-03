Another foggy start with cold weather moving in by the end of the weekend

Widespread fog advisories were issued by the national weather agency early Wednesday due to dense, patchy fog across much of Alberta – including Calgary.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) warned of “near-zero visibility” in many communities extending from northern British Columbia through to southwestern Saskatchewan with a large swatch of Alberta impacted.

“Conditions are expected to slowly improve through the day today, though fog will likely reform early this evening in some locations,” ECCC said in a weather alert.

Alberta watches and warnings for Jan. 3, 2024.

Despite the improved visibility, Calgary is still expected to register the coldest daytime high temperature since Dec. 19 when it hit -1.1 C.

Thursday will see warmer temperatures and more sunshine due to a return to more zonal flow across the prairies.

This warm-up will be short-lived as an infusion of colder Arctic air will begin to sweep south across the prairies Friday and extend into the central plains by the start of next week.

This sinking jet stream will coincide with an influx of precipitation which will translate to snow in many areas that have been usually dry.

This change in patterns is forecast to produce higher snowfall accumulations for central Alberta compared to southern Alberta.

Early precipitation estimates for Calgary include between two to five centimetres of snow from Friday through Sunday.

7-day temperature trend for Calgary on Jan. 3-9, 2024.

Long-range models suggest this colder air could stick around for a while with extreme cold warnings possible in northern Alberta by the end of the week.

Daytime highs in Calgary will be the coldest they have been since late October, hovering near minus double digits.

Calgary weather five-day forecast for Jan 3-7, 2024.

Visit the ECCC website for the latest weather advisories and 511 Alberta for current highway conditions.