Another foggy start, with cooler temps expected to persist Thursday

Once again southern and central Alberta sit under a fog advisory as dense fog and near-zero visibility impact the region.

A freezing drizzle advisory was also issued for Calgary, and communities north, south, east and west, including Cochrane, Airdrie, Red Deer, Okotoks, Brooks, Drumheller and Medicine Hat.

A freezing drizzle advisory issued for portions of southern Alberta early Thursday.

Freezing drizzle can produce icy conditions as supercooled water droplets falling through air temperatures below 0 C, freeze on contact with surfaces and form a layer of ice that can be difficult to detect.

In their 4:57 a.m. bulletin, Environment and Climate Change Canada noted the freezing drizzle “is expected to taper off near noon [Thursday].”

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, highway conditions around Alberta were worse than they were on Wednesday with many sections of the southeastern portion of the province showing icy and snow-covered routes.

The 511 Alberta cameras outside of Calgary were still showing fog by 8:30 a.m.

The Colorado Low sitting over the Dakotas is bringing snow into southwestern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. That, coupled with a ridge of high pressure over northern British Columbia has created a stagnant pattern through portions of Alberta which is trapped in between the two systems.

As a result, daytime highs in Calgary will remain cooler for the next couple of days with overnight lows expected to be slightly warmer than average. Without a change in the weather patterns fog and freezing drizzle are possible again on Friday morning.

For the latest weather warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada click here, and driving conditions from 511 Alberta can be found here.