Another great October week, with a stall on Saturday

CALGARY -

Early morning wind is rather strong, but the low associated with this movement is on its way out the door.

As this pattern moves on, Calgary falls back under the long ridge, which stretches right through the Territories and cascades back around Baffin Island. It's a biggun!

Tomorrow evening, the equally-massive low off the Pacific will merge with a Gulf of Alaska low, driving in Pacific moisture late Friday. The curtain of this low will fight against driving southerly wind flow and produce near-seasonal temperatures.

Saturday, as that low drives through, we'll watch for showers. Some forecast models have this activity scattering and largely driving east; a couple of forecast models suggest Calgary will fall beneath the pattern, offering over 20 millimetres.

I'm leaning toward the former, but we'll have a better look at this event when the models continue honing tomorrow.

Speaking of honing — let's start featuring this little fellow on some forecasts, shall we? Think of weather prediction 10 days out, like a game of Plinko.

There's a ways to go before this is perfectly accurate, but if you're starting to think about those under-costume layers, plan for something warm.

Your five-day:

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: clear, low 2 C

Friday

Building cloud

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: showers begin, low 6 C

Saturday

Scattered rain showers, mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 1 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 3 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: some cloud, low 4 C

Our pics of the day are great once again.

Mick caught the Blood Moon on its rise – what a great shot!

The Blood Moon, also known as the Hunter's Moon, pertains to the moon cycle where hunters in days of old would be out gathering food for their winter stores; that led to the "blood" title. It's also called the Falling Leaves Moon.

Darren also took a great shot, sneaking in a quick round in Canmore at Stewart Creek.

