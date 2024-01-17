Another person charged in violent NE clash as task force wraps up investigation

CALGARY
    Calgary police say a special task force created to investigate a violent clash along Falconridge Boulevard N.E. has wrapped up with one more person facing charges.

    The clash began at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, when two groups from the city's Eritrean community with opposing views engaged in a fight using weapons like sticks, bats and pipes.

    Up to 150 people were involved. 

    Approximately a dozen people were hospitalized, some of them with serious injuries.

    On Wednesday, police announced the task force formed to examine the incident has concluded its formal investigation.

    "If additional information arises and it is deemed appropriate, further charges may still occur," police said.

    Rusom Tesfamikael Tes, 50, of Calgary, has been charged with rioting and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    He is the 28th person to be charged in the incident.

    In total, 63 charges have been laid.

    "Over the course of four and a half months, our members have worked relentlessly to identify individuals involved in one of Calgary’s largest violent incidents, said Chief Const. Mark Neufeld in a news release.

    "We have not lost sight of our goal – holding involved individuals accountable."

    Neufeld said police will not tolerate incidents like the clash, where "senseless violence and property damage" occurred.

    "Similar incidents have occurred in other jurisdictions in Canada and beyond. At this point, we are the only Canadian police agency to have laid rioting charges against those who participated."

    Anyone with information about the clash or those involved is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

