Applications being accepted for United Space School

CALGARY -

If you have ever caught yourself longing to go 'to infinity and beyond!', like Bezos and Branson, here's a program for you to consider.

The search is underway to identify the western Canadian student to attend United Space School.

That's the name of the two-week long program created by the Foundation for International Space Education's (FISE) 2022 academic program, which involves helping to create a simulated manned mission to Mars.

The 2022 program – COVID protocols pending – will either take place online or in Houston, TX., and offers high school students from 50 different countries around the world the opportunity to gain a closer look into the mechanics of space exploration, in addition to providing them access to astronauts, payload specialists and other space professionals.

It's not just for aspiring astronauts either: the program is looking for aspiring lawyers, doctors, physicists, geologists, engineers, botanist, chemists and more.

To be eligible, you must be a Canadian citizen living in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, B.C., the Yukon or Northwest Territories who's enrolled in high school and between the ages of 15 and 19 on July 24, 2022.

Applications for space school, which are due Jan. 3 can be found on the website of the Hangar Flight Museum.