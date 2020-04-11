CALGARY -- Environment Canada says residents in southern Alberta should be prepared to see some snow over the next short while as a weather warning has been put in place for a number of communities.

The bulletin says "intense snow" is expected to move through the region throughout the day and, by the time it's all over, about 10 to 20 cm will have fallen.

The warning covers the following regions:

The agency says the westernmost areas in Lethbridge will see the highest snowfall amounts.

While Albertans should be staying indoors due to recommendations from Alberta Health in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, anyone who is traveling for essential regions is reminded to drive to conditions.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," Environment Canada says.

More weather information including the full weather forecast, can be found on the CTV Calgary weather page.