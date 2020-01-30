CALGARY -- Authorities need the public's help to identify a male suspect in connection with an armed robbery in Trochu, Alta. Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the Alberta Treasury Branch (ATB) in the central Alberta community at about 11:30 a.m. for reports of a robbery.

They were told a masked man entered the vestibule of the bank and took a firearm out of a duffel bag.

He then went into the bank, pointed the gun at a teller and demanded cash.

The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured as a result.

Three Hills RCMP are now asking the public for help to identify the suspect, but advise against anyone approaching him because he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with details about the incident or information about the suspect is asked to call Three Hills RCMP at 403-442-5539 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Trochu is located about an hour and a half northeast of Calgary.