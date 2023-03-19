Armed robbery suspect sought by Lethbridge police

Police in Lethbridge are asking for the public's help identifying a male connected with an armed robbery at a northside bank.

On Friday around 4:30 p.m., an unknown male entered the CIBC along the 500 block of 13 Street North and demanded money while holding a handgun, police say.

Officers describe the suspect as a heavier-set male, approximately 5'8" (1.73 metres) to 5'10" (1.78 metres) tall, and wore a blue medical mask, black sunglasses and dark green hoodie pulled over his head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lethbridge Police Service at 403-328-4444.