Arson unit investigating as 2-alarm fire burns multi-family units in Sage Hill

An investigation is underway into a two-alarm fire early Saturday in Sage Hill.

At around 12:50 a.m., crews responded to the 100 block of Sage Hill Terrace N.W. where they discovered two multi-family homes under construction on fire.

A second alarm was called to bring more resources to the scene. Crews used aerial ladders and platforms to limit the spread, although the fire did spread to a third unit.

A 2-alarm fire burned a construction site in Sage Hill early Saturday morning. (Photo credit: Matthew Jensen)

There were no reports of injuries.

'TERRIFYING NIGHT'

Michelle Walton who lives in building nearby woke up at 12:30am to use the bathroom and noticed her bedroom was lit up orange.

“Looked out the window and seen this building engulfed in flames,” said Walton.

She then ran out to her balcony.

“I was just overwhelmed by the heat coming from the fire.," she said.

She noticed a lot of smoke near the building beside hers.

“It was just an absolutely terrifying night," she added.

Conrado Rivera lives in apartment across the street and was woken up around 2 a.m. His son's car was damaged by the heat from the fire, while the flames also impacted the outside of his apartment building.

“How can this burn like that?" Rivera asked. "I think there is no electrical there.”

Calgary Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Cowan said the fact that the homes were under construction increased the radiant heat of the fire, which caused damage to a nearby home and to a number of vehicles.

"You just have a lot more fuel available to be burned at one time than in a regular structure fire where it's going to take a while for it to burn out to the walls and burn the siding off and all that kind of stuff," Cowan said. "So there would have been a significant amount of radiant heat."

ARSON UNIT INVESTIGATING

Calgary police said they are treating the fire as suspicious, with the arson unit now investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

Anyone with photo or video is asked to contact the fire department at piofire@calgary.ca.