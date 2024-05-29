Mounties warn public about rising property crime in Calgary area

Alberta RCMP are warning the public to take steps to protect their personal property after members in several communities in the Calgary area have seen more incidents of break-and-enters and thefts from vehicles.

Officials say detachments in Strathmore, Chestermere and Okotoks have all seen an increase in the number of these investigations.

"The victims' vehicles are entered unlawfully and their garage door openers and vehicle registration information taken. Later, these victims are targeted for residential break-and-enters," police said in a news release.

In some of the incidents, the victims were away on a camping trip and only found out what happened when they returned.

RCMP are conducting an investigation into these crimes and have released photos of three suspects and a vehicle that's believed to have been used in the crimes.

In the meantime, RCMP are reminding the public to take steps to protect their property, including securing their vehicle even when in remote locations and report all thefts to the police.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968, or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.