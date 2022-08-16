As the Canadian Elite Basketball League season wraps up, report says Calgary to get franchise in 2023

The Markin McPhail Centre at WinSport will be transformed into a basketball court for the final window of the three phase round robin, where the hosts are the Edmonton Stingers. The Markin McPhail Centre at WinSport will be transformed into a basketball court for the final window of the three phase round robin, where the hosts are the Edmonton Stingers.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet accused of sexual assault in class-action lawsuit

Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet, once considered a front-runner to become pope, has been accused of sexual assault and is among a list of clergy members and diocesan staff named in a class-action lawsuit against the archdiocese of Quebec. A woman identified as 'F.' in court documents tabled on Tuesday accused Ouellet of several incidents of unwanted touching.

Pope Francis, left, and Cardinal Marc Ouellet arrive at the opening of a 3-day Symposium on Vocations in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

OPINION

OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?

The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina