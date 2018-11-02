A physical altercation between a Lethbridge police officer and a man following a party at a community centre in Lethbridge on the weekend is being investigated by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

Police were called to La Cite Des Prairies, in the 600 block of 21 Street South, at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a large, out-of-control party at the centre.

According to police, between 100 and 150 youths were in attendance and when officers arrived, they were met by a large crowd of intoxicated people who were leaving the building after a fire extinguisher was discharged.

Police say a number of fights broke out and that an officer was involved in a physical altercation with a man at the scene.

The incident was captured on camera and a portion of it was posted to social media.

In the video, a police officer is seen grabbing a man by the throat, pushing him, and throwing a punch, before the officer is tackled from behind by another man.

Officials say the man in the video who made contact with the officer, while he was trying to arrest the first man, is now facing charges.

An arrest warrant was issued following the incident for 18-year-old Peyton Thomas Kale Many Shots and he later turned himself into Calgary police.

Many Shots is charged with assaulting a peace officer, obstruction and disarming or attempting to disarm a peace officer.

An independent ASIRT investigation was launched following a review of the video.

“I have the utmost confidence in our officers and the training we provide,” said Deputy Chief Scott Woods in a release. “Transparency is critical to maintaining the public’s trust and as a Service we welcome this independent investigation by ASIRT.”

Many Shots is expected to appear in court on the charges in Lethbridge on November 20, 2018.