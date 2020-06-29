CALGARY -- Let’s just get straight into the DayLites.

If this looks familiar: it is. High pressure east of us has strengthened into a heat warning machine, with those slated through Manitoba and northern Ontario for today. Rising into that ridge is the trough that we’re caught under still – and will be for a little while. The origin point for our airmass is still a large upper low over the Gulf of Alaska, with that band of chillier air continuing its sweep on through.

As such, we’re facing another couple of days where the forecast is dominated by wave after wave of precipitation, with a few heavier periods possible (esp. Tuesday and Wednesday morning). Beyond that, we’ll see the breaking of this trough, opening us for some sunnier straits.

Here’s the forecast:

Monday:

Scattered showers, a chance for afternoon storms

Daytime high: 18C

Wind: N 30g40 km/h

Tonight: some cloud, low 10C

Tuesday:

Scattered showers, a chance for afternoon storms

Daytime high: 17C

Evening: thundershowers possible, otherwise rain, low 11C

Wednesday:

Rain

Daytime high: 13C

Evening: clearing, low 9C

Thursday:

Sunny!

Daytime high: 20C

Evening: clear, low 8C

Friday:

Partly cloudy, a chance of showers

Daytime high: 22C

Evening: some cloud, low 9C

Speaking of lingering elements, this weekend near Turner Valley Saturday, a hail core would not relent and would not move along – thankfully, for those at home, the hail size wasn’t so bad… for those on highways, this generated a layer of hail that fully covered the ground and created some treacherous conditions on roads.

We had photos from Lori and Keith in Turner Valley as the hail came down:

And “DG” send us this great shot of the storm rolling near Okotoks.

