CALGARY -- Two people, both believed to be involved in drug trafficking, have been arrested by police following a raid on a home in Panorama Hills late last month.

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) organized crime and gang team located a drug operation on Aug. 27 and, with the assistance of the Calgary Police Service, seized an estimated $112,000 worth of drugs and cash.

A search of the home and two vehicles connected to it resulted in police finding:

1,075 grams of methamphetamine

164 grams of suspected fentanyl

24 grams of cocaine

1,695 of a suspected buffing agent

189 grams of cannabis

Various illicit prescription pills

$7,024 cash

Two people were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

To Sang Wong, 57, of Calgary, is charged with:

Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of proceeds of crime

Failure to comply

Police say Wong was previously involved in another ALERT bust that occurred in January 2020.

Thao Le, 41, of Calgary, is charged with:

Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of proceeds of crime

Breach of a probation order

Failure to comply

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).