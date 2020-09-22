CALGARY -- Two people, both believed to be involved in drug trafficking, have been arrested by police following a raid on a home in Panorama Hills late last month.

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) organized crime and gang team located a drug operation on Aug. 27 and, with the assistance of the Calgary Police Service, seized an estimated $112,000 worth of drugs and cash.

A search of the home and two vehicles connected to it resulted in police finding:

  • 1,075 grams of methamphetamine
  • 164 grams of suspected fentanyl
  • 24 grams of cocaine
  • 1,695 of a suspected buffing agent
  • 189 grams of cannabis
  • Various illicit prescription pills
  • $7,024 cash

Two people were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

To Sang Wong, 57, of Calgary, is charged with:

  • Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of proceeds of crime
  • Failure to comply

Police say Wong was previously involved in another ALERT bust that occurred in January 2020.

Thao Le, 41, of Calgary, is charged with:

  • Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of proceeds of crime
  • Breach of a probation order
  • Failure to comply

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).