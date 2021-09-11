Auto enthusiasts gather for fundraising show to help burn victims

CALGARY -

A local car dealership brought back another event on Saturday that had to be put on hold for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charleglen Toyota says its annual "show and shine" exhibition gives custom car lovers a chance to present their favourite vehicles with the public.

It also provides help to a worth cause – the Calgary Firefighters' Burn Treatment Society.

Organizers say that charity was chosen with care this year, because of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

"This year, it was without question. It was an easy decision for us to choose this because it just goes to our first responders here in Calgary," said Charlesglen's general manager Tim Beach.

"It's overwhelming. The community support we get enables us to do the work we do," said Calgary firefighter Jim Fisher.

"The Calgary Firefighters' Burn Treatment Society supports the burn unit out of the Foothills Hospital and we couldn't do it without these strong community partnerships. It's fantastic."

This is the fourth year the show has been held.