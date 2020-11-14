CALGARY -- Officials have issued an avalanche warning for the Cypress Hills Region because of a significant storm in the area.

Alberta Parks announced the alert on Friday afternoon, saying that a large snowfall and strong winds have increased the risk of avalanche.

The areas include the Hidden Valley Ski Resort, as well as other areas in the Cypress Hills region, officials say.

"While avalanches may not be large, they have the potential to bury a person, which can be fatal. It's expected the snow will eventually settle and strengthen, but this will take a few days," Alberta Parks writes in a post on social media.

(Supplied/Alberta Parks)

The agency advises residents avoid travelling on slopes greater than 15 degrees and be aware of their surroundings.

"If you can see avalanches around you, even small ones, that's a good indication that you are in avalanche terrain."

Further details on avalanche conditions can be found online.