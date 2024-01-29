'Avoid the backcountry': Areas west of Calgary see avalanche risk due to warm weather

CALGARY
    The Rocky Mountains west of Calgary will see an elevated risk of avalanches for at least the next few days, largely due to warm weather.

    According to Avalanche Canada, danger ratings in Banff National Park are "considerable" for all elevations Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

    Avalanche Canada says warm temperatures, rain and strong winds are causing an avalanche cycle.

    "Avalanche control is planned on Monday for the Sunshine Road and the Trans-Canada Highway from the B.C./Alta border to Field," avalanche.ca reads.

    "Mt. Bourgeau, Mt. Stephen and Mt. Field are closed on Monday. The next few days will be good days to avoid the backcountry."

    In Kananaskis, avalanche danger ratings are "moderate" below treeline but will be "considerable" for treeline and alpine on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

    "Rain has soaked the upper snowpack in Kananaskis to about 2,300 metres," avalanche.ca reads.

    "Expect poor skiing and travel until things cool off. Natural avalanche activity will increase with the rising freezing levels."

    Conditions further deteriorate south of Kananaskis, with "high" avalanche risk in the Rocky Mountains on Monday from Elk Lakes Provincial Park south to the Montana border.

    For more information and to check the latest avalanche conditions, visit Avalanche Canada's website.

