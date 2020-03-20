CALGARY -- Calgary police are looking for the mother of a newborn girl after the child was abandoned in the southeast community of Ogden

Officers responded just after 5 p.m. Thursday to an alleyway near Ogmoor Crescent S.E. and 76th Avenue S.E. upon receiving a call from someone who, while walking their dog, noticed the child.

The days-old girl was found in a box and covered with a blanket. She was taken to hospital where she remains in stable condition.

Few details are known about how this situation unfolded or how long the infant was left unattended in the box.

The search is underway for the mother of the child. Police are concerned for the mother's well-being and are actively working to locate her.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.