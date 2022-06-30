Bail decision reserved for 4th suspect accused of conspiracy in Coutts, Alta.
A judge has reserved her decision on whether to grant bail for the fourth man charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade earlier this year in southern Alberta.
Jerry Morin, who is 40, attended the two-day hearing in Lethbridge, Alta., by video.
Queen's Bench Justice Johnna Kubik says she would give her ruling on July 18.
Morin, Anthony Olienick, Chris Carbert and Christopher Lysak are accused of conspiring to kill police officers at a blockade near Coutts, Alta., in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions.
Olinieck, Carbert and Lysak have already been denied bail.
The Crown has already indicated it plans to try the four men together and a trial date is expected to be set July 11.
(The Canadian Press)
