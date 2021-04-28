LETHBRIDGE -- A mother of three and decorated veteran of the Afghanistan war will remain in custody after her bail application was denied Wednesday afternoon.

37-year-old Melissa Dumaine Whitegrass was arrested March 2, 2021 and charged with first-degree murder, dangerous driving causing death and assault with a weapon.

The charges stem from a pedestrian collision in June of 2020.

The crown alleges Whitegrass intentionally stuck and killed 30-year-old Austin James Forysth while he was walking in an alley near Ninth Avenue and 13 Street North.

Forsyth later died in hospital.

A person walking beside Forsyth escaped injury, after jumping out of the way.

Police said the driver of the truck remained at the scene and claimed the collision was accidental, however evidence collected at the scene and during a nine-month long investigation led them to believe the collision was intentional.

Investigators deemed the incident to be a case of domestic violence.

Details outlined during the bail hearing cannot be reported due to a publication ban.

Whitegrass's lawyer called three character witnesses to speak in support of the release application, however the judge ruled that with regard to all of the combined circumstances the accused should remain in custody in order to maintain confidence in the administration of justice.

The matter goes back to provincial court Monday. At this time a date for the preliminary inquiry has not been determined.