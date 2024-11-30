Calgary police seek arson suspect in bitcoin extortion case

Calgary police are looking for a suspect in an arson case, connected to an attempt to extort bitcoin from victims.

On Nov. 19th, emergency crews responded to a suspicious house fire in the 1700 block of 8 Ave. NW, in the Calgary neighbourhood of Hillhurst.

The home's front entrance was damaged and no one was hurt.

Shortly after the fire, police say several residents from nearby properties came forward to report they received threatening letters, asking for bitcoin transfers.

Residents near a suspicious fire on Nov. 19 say they received threatening notes on their doorstops. (Supplied)

The letters were left on the front steps of their homes.

One neighbour told CTV News the letter demanded more than $1,000 in bitcoin or their home would be damaged.

Police are now looking for Finbar Hughes, 21.

He is wanted on warrants for causing damage by fire to a dwelling, extortion and possession of an incendiary material to commit arson.

Investigators believe Hughes is responsible for attempting to burn down the house, in an attempt to extort bitcoin.

Calgary Police are looking for 21-year-old Finbar Hughes in connection with a case of arson. (Supplied)

Police say they have exhausted all avenues attempting to find Hughes, and they have released his photo, hoping for tips from the public.

Hughes is described as approximately 6’ tall, 175 pounds, with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say throughout September and October, similar arsons are believed to have occurred in Edmonton, and police are looking into whether these incidents may be connected.

Anyone with information on Hughes' whereabouts or the suspicious fire is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.