CALGARY -- We're riding a few weather waves this week with the first arriving today!

A low will swing across the Rockies late this evening, and produce some flurries for our area. It will be off and away to our northeast by the time the sun comes up, and could leave 2-3 cm of snow in its wake.

That snow is sandwiched between a couple of warmer days… for those of you who have had the chance to watch CTV Morning Live today, I'm touting tomorrow as a prime day to get the Christmas lights up, as warmth and reasonably mild wind is expected – we're in on a high pressure rise. That's the second part of the wave.

The wave after that arrives Thursday – based on the drop in from the north, we'll get a downtrend. The high of -8 C will occur near sunrise, from which we will slowly watch temps tick into the negative double-digits. That cold air wedges beneath a warmer pocket of moisture, and we'll face another couple centimetres of snow.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Building cloud, late flurries

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: overnight snow, 2-3 cm, low -4 C

Tomorrow:

Early flurries taper into partial cloud

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -2 C

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: overnight flurries kick up, low -8 C

Thursday:

Snow flurries, temperature downtrend

Daytime high: -8 C*

Evening: mainly clear, low -11 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: partial cloud, low -4 C

A couple of nice photos today; Mike took a stroll by the McKenzie Meadows G.C. and caught this wintry snap!

And Chris went by Pearce Estate Park Saturday evening for this picturesque look at downtown.

As always, thanks so much for sending these photos in! We love sharing them. You can submit your weather photos here.



