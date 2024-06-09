Bandits continue strong start to 2024 CEBL season, defeating Surge 70-65

Vancouver continued its fast start to the CEBL season Friday night, when the Bandits defeated the Calgary Surge 70-65.

In his CEBL debut, brand-new Bandit Curtis Hollis had 21 points, six rebounds and five steals on the same day he signed with the team.

“It was amazing. I’ve been trying to get into this league for a few years now, so I was looking forward to the opportunity,” Hollis said. “I got to show what I could do.”

Calgary has had a slow start defensively, giving up the most points per game in the league, but they held the Bandits to a 33 point first-half, which had them down by a single point.

The Bandits opened it up in the second half, scoring the first 12 points to take a double digit lead.

Calgary made a late run, to cut Vancouver’s lead to five points, but that was as close as they got.

Calgary fell to 1-4 on the season, while Vancouver is 5-1.

The Surge also signed three players Friday: Jordy Tshimanga, Trhae Mitchell and Yvan Ouedraogo, and are awaiting the return of guard Stefan Smith.

“I think for us it’s just getting to know each other and knowing how to building each other up,” said Surge head coach Tyrell Vernon. “We have to do whatever it takes to win every possession.”

Next up for the Surge is a Sunday afternoon tilt against the Winnipeg Sea Bears.

Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. at WinSport.

