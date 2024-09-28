CALGARY
    • Sunalta woman missing since early August; Calgary police tap public for help

    Calgary police need your help to find a woman who went missing from Sunalta last month.

    The 35-year-old woman, identified by police as Bonnie, was last seen on Aug. 7 in the 1600 block of 12 Avenue S.W., leaving home.

    Police say Bonnie is about 5'2" tall and 110 pounds, dark-haired and brown-eyed.

    Anyone with information about Bonnie's whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

