Banff councillor charged with sexual assault can continue to serve

A Banff councillor who was charged with sexual assault earlier this year can continue to serve amidst the ongoing investigation.

Councillor Hugh Pettigrew, 65, was charged in relation to an incident involving a woman that took place on December 23, 2023.

A spokesperson confirmed that "the RCMP were notified of the incident on Jan. 16, 2024 and charges were laid Jan. 30, 2024. The incident is alleged to have been committed in December of 2023.

"As the matter is now before the courts, I cannot comment any further."

Thursday, Banff ‘Mayor Corrie DiManno posted a statement on the town’s website regarding a councillor charged with sexual assault.

“Any allegation of sexual assault or misconduct is a matter that must be taken very seriously," DiManno said. "We are extremely concerned about the allegations that have resulted in criminal charges,” it said.

“As this matter progresses through the court system, my fellow members of council and I will convene to discuss any available recourse, if warranted, under our code of conduct bylaw. However, I must emphasize we will respect the judicial system and its fair and authoritative process to reach a judgment.

“We defer all comments about this specific allegation to those investigating and involved in the case before the court.”

Elected municipal officials in Alberta can continue to serve while facing criminal charges.

CTV News Calgary has reached out to Pettigrew and Calgary defence lawyer Tonii Roulston for comment.