Banff leads Alberta in COVID-19 case rate by wide margin

Banff has the dubious distinction of leading Alberta in per capita COVID-19 cases with 1,866 per 100,000 population.

With a total population of roughly 13,000 people the resort down had a total of 251 cases as of Monday.

The next closest community is Beaumont with roughly 1,160 per 100,000 population.

"Because of our wastewater data, we know that it's quite prevalent in the community right now," said Banff Mayor Corrie DiManno.

Businesses are noticing the uptick in cases as well.

"It's definitely a huge challenge, every single day brings something else different," said Stephane Prevost, chef and owner of Block Kitchen & Bar.

"You get a phone call from a staff that can come in because they have symptoms that to get tested."

Two major Bow Valley Hotels have had outbreaks of more than 100 staff members each, according to reports in the Calgary Herald.

Those outbreaks are not included in official provincial numbers, suggesting the actual number of cases in the area is much higher.

The hotels declined to address the reports directly. Both have a vaccine mandate for staff.

"The good news is that we're seeing from our own staff and we're hearing from large employers in town that when folks do get COVID, if they are double vaccinated, it's mild and they are recovering quickly," says DiManno.

"I think the message continues to be to please get vaccinated if you're eligible."

The Town of Banff is offering a vaccination clinic for residents this coming Sunday and Monday.