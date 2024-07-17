Banff residents wear yellow at rally in support of pedestrian zone

Some Banff residents are planning to sport bright yellow clothing and gather on Banff Avenue on Wednesday as part of a rally.

The coalition group Friends of a Better Banff Ave organized the 'Go Bananas for Banff Ave' event in an effort to encourage residents to vote 'yes' in an upcoming vote that will determine whether or not to have a pedestrian zone on Banff Avenue every summer.

The vote will be held on Aug. 12, but advance polls were open July 13 and are open again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 17.

"To us, car-free is carefree," A Better Banff states on its website. "We can walk, ride or glide where we want. We have accessibility all day."

"We know — based on good data — that pedestrian zones support sustainability. They inspire locals to leave their cars at home, and encourage visitors to park and walk into our core and around our community."

Each summer since 2020, the Town of Banff has closed a small section of Banff Avenue so residents and tourists could safely stroll down the street, taking in the mountain views while perusing displays from local restaurants and stores.

The closure typically happened from May long weekend to Thanksgiving weekend.

Banff town council wasn’t planning to bring back the pedestrian zone this year, but that decision was later reversed.

"There are 4,262 individuals on Banff’s list of eligible voters. The petition to overturn the Banff pedestrian zone had 1,019 valid signatures," states the A Better Banff website.

"This means there could be almost 3,000 people who want to keep our pedestrian zone. We would love to see everyone who is eligible to vote, vote yes for A Better Banff Ave."