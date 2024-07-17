CALGARY
Calgary

    • Banff residents wear yellow at rally in support of pedestrian zone

    The closure of Banff Avenue is seen in a photo from the Town of Banff. (X/@Banff_Town) The closure of Banff Avenue is seen in a photo from the Town of Banff. (X/@Banff_Town)
    Share

    Some Banff residents are planning to sport bright yellow clothing and gather on Banff Avenue on Wednesday as part of a rally.

    The coalition group Friends of a Better Banff Ave organized the 'Go Bananas for Banff Ave' event in an effort to encourage residents to vote 'yes' in an upcoming vote that will determine whether or not to have a pedestrian zone on Banff Avenue every summer. 

    The vote will be held on Aug. 12, but advance polls were open July 13 and are open again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 17.

    "To us, car-free is carefree," A Better Banff states on its website. "We can walk, ride or glide where we want. We have accessibility all day."

    "We know — based on good data — that pedestrian zones support sustainability. They inspire locals to leave their cars at home, and encourage visitors to park and walk into our core and around our community."

    Each summer since 2020, the Town of Banff has closed a small section of Banff Avenue so residents and tourists could safely stroll down the street, taking in the mountain views while perusing displays from local restaurants and stores.

    The closure typically happened from May long weekend to Thanksgiving weekend.

    Banff town council wasn’t planning to bring back the pedestrian zone this year, but that decision was later reversed.

    "There are 4,262 individuals on Banff’s list of eligible voters. The petition to overturn the Banff pedestrian zone had 1,019 valid signatures," states the A Better Banff website.

    "This means there could be almost 3,000 people who want to keep our pedestrian zone. We would love to see everyone who is eligible to vote, vote yes for A Better Banff Ave."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Biden tests positive for COVID, will self-isolate in Delaware

    U.S. President Joe Biden, under pressure from fellow Democrats to drop his re-election campaign, tested positive for COVID-19 while visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday and is self-isolating after experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said.

    Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub

    A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.

    Trudeau cabinet to meet Friday as speculation around a shuffle swirls

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet is expected to meet on Friday, CTV News has learned. The agenda sets aside 30 minutes for ministers to meet virtually Friday morning, to talk about 'appointments.' The meeting comes amid speculation around the prime minister shaking up his inner circle.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News