CALGARY -- An investigation is underway into what sparked a late night house fire in a northeast neighbourhood Monday night.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 1100 block of 15th Avenue N.E. around 11:30 p.m. after a neighbour spotted the fire and called 911.

Video shared online shows crews battling the blaze with flames shooting out of the windows of the home.

Officials confirm the blaze started in the basement and spread throughout the building.

Nobody was home at the time and no injuries have been reported.