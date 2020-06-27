CALGARY -- For the third weekend in a row, Environment Canada has installed a weather warning in the province of Alberta.

The bulletin was issued at approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday and the city of Calgary is included in the affected regions.

"Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon in southwestern Alberta. These thunderstorms will move eastward into southeastern Alberta before weakening tonight," the advisory on Environment Canada's website reads.

"Be prepared for severe weather."

The following regions are also included in the watch:

By 1 p.m. Environment Canada upgraded the watches in the Brooks - Strathmore - Vulcan and Okotoks - High River - Claresholm areas to warnings.

Both regions are at risk because of a severe thunderstorm in the Cayley, Alta. area.

"Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, nickel to ping pong ball size hail and heavy rain," the update reads. "This thunderstorm is located five kilometres northwest of Cayley and is moving at 30 km/h to the east."

The agency says it calls thunderstorm watches whenever there is a risk of severe storms that could result in large hail, high winds or torrential rainfall.

hwy 520 and rr 222 looking west 2:41pm #ABStorm pic.twitter.com/g93YGjPQiV — kyleheth (@kyleheth) June 27, 2020